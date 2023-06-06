Tirupati: Ensure safe food for consumers

Tirupati: AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Chairman Prof K Hemachandra Reddy stated that safe food for consumers is to be a research priority for agricultural universities. He was addressing the post-graduate students of different agricultural universities at the inaugural meeting of a national conference on ‘Frontiers in Agricultural Research - Challenges and Opportunities for Food and Nutritional Security’ organised by Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he advised the faculty in agricultural universities to shift their research priorities on conducting research towards ensuring safe food and reducing production cost. Vice Chancellor Dr A Vishnuvardhan Reddy expressed that NG Ranga University has achieved significant milestones in achieving food security in India. Dr G Rama Rao, Dean of Post graduate studies told that 578 post-graduate students have submitted the research papers on different contemporary issues, which will be presented during the two days conference.

Scientists from ICAR institutes, Dr P Bramhananda Srinivas, Dr P Balasubramanian, Dr M Krishna Reddy, Dr BS Sontaki, ICRISAT-DDG, Dr Aravind Kumar, Associate Dean of SV Agricultural College Dr G Prabhakar Reddy and other faculty members of ANGRAU were present.