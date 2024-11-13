Tirupati: Food safety officials conduct inspections at hotels in city

Tirupati: The Food Safety officials along with district information centre representatives conducted inspections at various hotels along KT Road on Tuesday.

Several alarming violations were found in the kitchens of these establishments, with banned additives and unhygienic practices that could endanger public health. During the inspections, officials discovered that some hotels were using prohibited artificial colours to enhance the visual appeal of dishes like biryani, gobi noodles and various chicken-based dishes. The cleanliness of the kitchens also fell short of acceptable standards.

District food safety officer Maddileti who led the inspections and president of the District Consumer Association P Rajareddy underlined the importance of ethical practices in the food industry. Hotel owners should prioritise public health over profits, they said.

District Consumer Association members, including general secretary M Srinivasulu, vice-president RS Chandrasekhar, representatives Devendra and Giri among others took part.