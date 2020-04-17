Tirupati: Home delivery of essentials proves successful

Tirupati: Home delivery of essentials through the private supermarkets in the city proved successful with more families availing the facility helping the civic administration ensuring lockdown effectively in the pilgrim city, said Corporation Commissioner PS Girisha.



Girisha said home delivery of essentials was permitted by the corporation and a select 13 private supermarkets have been permitted to take up home delivery of essential in the pilgrim city since March 25 after the nationwide lockdown came into force.

Till April 14, as many as 20,087 families availed the facility. In other words, daily about 1,000 home delivery of essentials is taking place, he said adding that it proved successful.

Home delivery of essentials coupled with temporary vegetable markets fulfilling the daily needs of people as well as saw the people adhere to lockdown regulations in the city, he said adding that the private supermarkets providing the provision at MRP rate and at vegetable markets also, the vendor following the rate daily fixed by the administration. There are no complaints from the public against the traders as they abiding the guidelines, he added.

Commissioner along with Assistant Supply Officer (ASO), Civil Supplies inspected fair price shops which began second spell of supply of essential on Thursday. He directed the dealers and public to ensure physical distance while availing the free supply of rice in the FP shops.

Girisha said arrangements were made through ward volunteers for home delivery of rice to ration card holders in red zone area in the city in 11 divisions where prohibitory orders imposed following the COVID cases reported.