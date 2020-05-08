Tirupati: Hoteliers asked to register with RDO to provide lodging to NRIs

Tirupati: District Collector N B Guptha said that those hoteliers who are willing to accommodate the NRIs returning to the country for remaining in quarantine for 14 days should register with RDO, Tirupati. On Thursday, the District Collector held a meeting with the local hoteliers on providing facility to the NRIs returning from various countries. He wanted them to furnish the details at the time of registration including the tariff for the boarding and lodging for two week period.

Informing that OYO (on your own) has to be registered, duly furnishing all the details and agreeing to terms and conditions of the government, Collector said that the hoteliers have to collect the boarding and lodging charges from the NRIs who stay in their hotels to complete the quarantine period.

There will be huge requirement for boarding facility as Government of India is planning to bring NRIs in large numbers to the country making 14 day quarantine as mandatory to them. Collector sought cooperation of the hoteliers for providing better facility on payment basis to the returnees. Hoteliers have to register their names before Friday, he said.

After the completion of the registration, the district administration would send the list of hoteliers registered to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for placing the details on its website for the benefit of NRIs returnees, he stated. Later the collector reviewed with the officials the implementation of lock down and Covid-19 measures.

Migrants who are keen on return home should first represent through their associations and the request will be sent to the respective state government and only on their approval the district administration will send them to other state, he said. RDO Kanaka Narasa Reddy and others were present.