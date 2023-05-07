Tirupati: Implement minimum wage of `20K to all outsourcing workers says Dr Chinta Mohan

Tirupati : Congress senior leader and former Union Minister Dr Chinta Mohan demanded the government to ensure monthly wage of Rs 20,000 to all temporary employees including contract, outsourcing and also the workers working in the industries located in the SEZs including Sri City in Tirupati district.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, Dr Mohan Mohan said that the temporary employees working in TTD, SVIMS, in various government departments, universities and the workers in the industries in SEZs were leading a miserable life due to soaring prices coupled with increase in cost of life. Despite representations from political parties, trade union representations and protests to press for the hike of salary to cope with the increasing family expenses, the government remaining silent, he said warning that he would resort to Satyagraha if the government fail to act on increasing the salary to Rs 20,000 to employees and workers.

The Congress leader took the occasion to pay homage to Arun Manilal Gandhi, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, who passed away few days back in Kolhapur, Maharashtra on May 2. Congress leader Santhi Yadav, Tejovathi, Javed and Prabhakar were present.