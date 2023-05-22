  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati: Maha Samprokshanam rituals begin at Govindaraja Swamy temple

Priests performing rituals on the occasion of Maha Samprokshanam at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati on Sunday
x

Priests performing rituals on the occasion of Maha Samprokshanam at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati on Sunday 

Highlights

In connection with the completion of Vimana Gopuram Gold Malam works, the Maha Samprokshanam rituals commenced at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple on Sunday on a grand religious note in Tirupati.

Tirupati: In connection with the completion of Vimana Gopuram Gold Malam works, the Maha Samprokshanam rituals commenced at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple on Sunday on a grand religious note in Tirupati.

In the morning, Viswaksena Aradhana, Panchagavya Aradhana, Vastu Homam, Raksha Bandhanam and Kala Sthapana were performed. In the night, Kalakarshana will be observed. These rituals will conclude on May 25.

Both the Senior and Junior Pontiffs of Tirumala, Pradhana Archaka Sri Srinivasa Deekshitulu, Deputy EO Shanti and AEO Ravi Kumar were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X