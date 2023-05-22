Tirupati: Maha Samprokshanam rituals begin at Govindaraja Swamy temple

Tirupati: In connection with the completion of Vimana Gopuram Gold Malam works, the Maha Samprokshanam rituals commenced at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple on Sunday on a grand religious note in Tirupati.

In the morning, Viswaksena Aradhana, Panchagavya Aradhana, Vastu Homam, Raksha Bandhanam and Kala Sthapana were performed. In the night, Kalakarshana will be observed. These rituals will conclude on May 25.

Both the Senior and Junior Pontiffs of Tirumala, Pradhana Archaka Sri Srinivasa Deekshitulu, Deputy EO Shanti and AEO Ravi Kumar were present.