Tirupati: Move to privatise Railways draws flak

Tirupati: The move to privatise operation of some passenger trains has been witnessing stiff opposition from various political parties and railway unions. Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav has earlier announced that private train operations are likely to begin by April 2023 and all coaches will be procured under 'Make in India Policy'.



He, however, made it clear that private participation will be confined to only five per cent of the total operations of Railways. These trains will operate in 12 clusters and financial bids for these trains are expected to be finalised by April 2021.

Among these clusters, Secunderabad cluster is also there with eight routes and 12 rakes. The proposed routes are Charlapalli to Srikakulam, Lingampalli to Tirupati, Visakhapatnam to Tirupati, Varanasi to Charlapalli among others.

However, this move was being severely criticised by the opposition parties who have been organising protests against the move.

They argue that allowing the entry of private players in the operation of trains is a move towards privatisation of railways. They have been firing salvos at the Central government and railways, by saying that such move will severely hamper the interests of the poorer sections of the population.

Among other objections, they were saying that youth will have to forego employment opportunities and even vendors at stations may not be allowed by private players.

Military, students, railway employees and other categories will have to forego their concessions in ticket fares. Social reservations will also be adversely affected with privatisation and for all these reasons, they demand the government to withdraw the move.

They allege that the move was aimed at benefitting corporate giants at the cost of poor people's transport needs.