Tirupati: Narayana slams move to hike GST on footwear, clothes

Tirupati: CPI national secretary K Narayana criticised the Centre for proposing to increase GST from 5 per cent to 12 per cent on footwear and clothes which are essential for everyone, including common people. He described the move as 'shameless' on the part of the BJP government at the Centre.



He said with the increase of GST on footwear, common people have to keep his sandals on head and carry them instead wearing.

Addressing media persons at CPI office in Tirupati on Friday, the communist leader protested the Centre's decision by keeping his sandal on his head and said this would be the common man's situation in future in the country with the increasing GST on things which are essential in daily life.

The increased GST will only fetch profits to corporate companies like Reliance but the poor and small business people will be highly affected on ground level, he said.

Narayana said the Telangana minister KT Rama Rao openly opposed and lambasted BJP's decision on GST increase while AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was keeping silent instead of protesting, revealing his incompetence.

Commenting on BJP state president Somu Veerraju's statement in Vijayawada recently on cheap liquor, he said it was unbecoming of the state chief of a national party to make such statements like they would sell a bottle of liquor for Rs 50 only if they came to power and described him as 'Saaraayi Veerraju' (liquor Veerraju).

He alleged that the saffron party was intent on inciting communal conflagration in the country rather than giving good governance to the people. Citing Nellore MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy's comments that Naxalism was replaced by factionism in the state, CPI leader said that the top leaders of BJP in the state were encouraging factionims for their vested interests.

Narayana also criticised BJP for corrupt activities like demanding Rs 3 crore from Kalki Ashram, foisting false cases on cine actor Sonu Sood who has been supporting people in distress, and looting public money in the name of unearthing black money, etc.,

The CPI leader said they will form a new front against BJP and will bring down the saffron party from power. CPI district secretary Ramanaidu, leaders Penchalaiah, Viswanath, Jayalakshmi, Nadiya and others were present.