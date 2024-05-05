Tirupati: Political heat to surge in last phase of campaign

Tirupati : With just one week left before the upcoming general elections draw to a close, political parties are ramping up their campaigning efforts in the Chittoor district, which comprises 14 Assembly constituencies spread across three Parliamentary constituencies. The stage is set for the ultimate showdown as the crucial polling day approaches.

In a bid to sway voters in their favour, key leaders from various political parties are scheduled to descend upon the district in the final stretch of the campaign. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address a public gathering in Piler on May 8, in support of the BJP candidate, former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Kiran Kumar Reddy, who is contesting from the Rajampet Parliamentary constituency, under which Piler Assembly constituency falls. Notably, Kiran's brother, Kishore Kumar Reddy, is also in the fray for the Assembly seat from Piler on a TDP ticket.

The BJP leaders and cadres are of the view that this visit will bolster their confidence just ahead of the polling. Significantly, two BJP candidates V Varaprasada Rao and N Kiran Kumar Reddy are contesting as MPs from Tirupati and Rajampet respectively as part of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance.



The Prime Minister's visit to Piler holds significance, particularly in light of the pivotal role Muslim voters play in determining the outcome in at least four Assembly segments within the Rajampet Parliamentary constituency. The impact of PM Modi's address on these voters, as well as other communities, remains to be seen.



TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan will also participate in PM Modi’s public meeting. This is considered as a major election meeting in the district during this election.



Further, Naidu is slated to participate in three more meetings between May 5 and 7. TDP sources said that he will address a junction meeting in Thamballapalle at 4 pm on Sunday. Again, he will take part in another junction meeting in Punganur at 4 pm on May 7. After that meeting, he will reach Tirupati where he will address a junction meeting along with Pawan Kalyan in support of Jana Sena candidate Arani Srinivasulu.



Naidu has already covered some other constituencies in the district after the election schedule was announced. Pawan Kalyan visited Tirupati once to address the discontent among the TDP and JSP leaders on Tirupati candidate. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has toured the district twice and addressed public meetings including the one on Saturday.

