Tirupati region to get improved passport services

Tirupati : In a bid to enhance the efficiency and convenience of passport services, the Regional Passport Office in Vijayawada has announced a series of significant improvements aimed at residents of Tirupati region and Rayalaseema districts. These advancements are set to streamline passport application process, making it more user-friendly for citizens.

Speaking to the media in Tirupati on Saturday, Regional Passport Officer, Vijayawada, K Siva Harsha said that as part of the improved measures, there will be a centralised administration from Vijayawada ensuring streamlined processing of passport applications. To reduce the turnaround times for applicants, efficient printing of passports has been introduced through which they are now being printed in Vijayawada.

The Passport Seva Kendra in Tirupati has undergone renovations to improve the overall experience for applicants. For the convenience, a new shed was set up outside the office which will provide shade for the applicants from the heat and rain.



The aim is to make Tirupati as the best PSK.

The Regional Passport Officer (RPO) expressed gratitude to the Andhra Pradesh Police, the Department of Posts and their service provider, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), for their unwavering support in delivering these improved services to the citizens of Tirupati and Rayalaseema.

He said that in June 2024, the Ministry of External Affairs recognised the Regional Passport Office in Vijayawada for its exceptional service, awarding it the title of best regional passport office in its category for the year 2023-24. This accolade underscores the office’s commitment to providing extraordinary standards of service delivery.

Siva Harsha said that apart from the two passport seva kendras (PSKs) in Vijayawada and Tirupati, passport services are being provided at the designated post offices as well. While Tirupati PSK is handling about 500 applications daily, Vijayawada accounts for another 700. Further, the post offices together have been dealing with 800 applications.

He said that applicants need not go to Visakhapatnam to get their grievances resolved and instead now they can go to Vijayawada regional passport office for quick redressal. To a question, the RPO advised the applicants not to go to agents to get their passport services as there are several problems involved. They can easily complete them online. To another question, he explained that passports can be renewed anytime and from the date of renewal, applicants will get a new passport for another 10 years.

