Tirupati: SV Ayurveda College bags 3 ISO certificates

Tirupati: TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy presented the prestigious ISO certificates to SV Ayurveda College Principal Dr Muralikrishna here on Wednesday.

The event took place at the Chamber of EO in the TTD Administrative Building.

The Ayurvedic college bagged three ISO certificates for maintenance of greenery in the college premises, for implementing best methodologies in college administration and for eco-friendly practices.

The EO complimented the Principal and his team including vice-principal Dr Sundaram and others. ISO representatives Sivaiah and Moulika were also present.

Besides, SVBC has also bagged ISO certification for following best practices in its management.

SVBC CEO Shanmukh Kumar received the certificate from TTD Executive Officer on the occasion.