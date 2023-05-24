Tirupati: TDP stages protest against power cuts, tariff hike

Tirupati: The TDP held a protest against hike in power tariff and power cuts at the 133 KV sub-station near Leela Mahal in the city on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, constituency in-charge M Sugunamma said that the corruption in the State government has led to a total burden on the electricity consumers to the tune of Rs 57,188 crore.

So far the tariff was hiked seven times in the name of changing the slabs, fixed charges, additional deposits etc., and the government levied a burden of Rs 18,093 crore on the consumers.

In addition, the government got loans from power finance corporation to the tune of Rs 36,261 crore and an additional amount of Rs 2,834 cr to pay to Hinduja which together takes it to Rs 57,188 cr.

She further said that Navyandhra Pradesh started its journey with 22.5 million units deficit in 2014 and achieved surplus by 2018 by increasing 10,000 megawatts additional power capacity.

However, this government has not increased the power generation by not even one unit which is leading to power cuts and power holidays to industries.

TDP’s Tirupati parliamentary president G Narasimha Yadav, Surendra Kumar, RC Munikrishna and others were present.