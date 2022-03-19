Tirupati's Alipiri witnesses huge traffic jam as devotees rush increase

In the wake of decrease in Coronavirus cases, Alipiri in Tirupati witnessed a huge traffic jam following the increase in the devotees rush on Saturday. Vehicles have been lined up for several kilometres at the check post in Alipiri which caused to delay to devotees darshan.

In addition to the inconvenience caused due the traffic jam, the devotees are also irked over the non-availability of rooms after arriving in Tirumala. Devotees alleged that they are being kept waiting at the centres for a long time as there are not enough rooms on the hillshrine.

While 66,763 devotees visited the hillshrine on Friday, 33,133 offered their hair to the deity and a total of Rs 4.29 crore 'hundi' collections.

On the other hand, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) planned to release the online quota of Rs 300 special entry darshan tickets for the months of April, May and June for three days from March 21. In a release, the TTD said that tickets of April month will be released on March 21, while the May and June months tickets will be relelased on March 22 and 23, respectively.