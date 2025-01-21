Tiruvuru TDP MLA appears before disciplinary committee

Vijayawada: Tiruvuru MLA and TDP leader Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao appeared before the TDP disciplinary committee on Monday and gave a written statement on the alleged attack he made against a tribal woman at Gopalapuram village of A Konduru mandal in Tiruvuru Assembly constituency on January 11.

The TDP leaders including the advisor to the government M A Sharif, Minister B C Janardhana Reddy, TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah, MLC Panchumarti Anuradha and RTC chairman Konakalla Narayana are the members of the committee.

The disciplinary committee members noted the statement given by the MLA and they would submit a report to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Srinivasa Rao was asked to appear before the disciplinary committee after facing allegations that he had attacked a tribal woman and later she attempted to commit suicide as she felt humiliated and hurt. The woman recovered in a hospital in Vijayawada later.

The TDP leadership is reportedly not happy with the behaviour of the MLA with the local people.

A dispute broke out between relatives at Gopalapuram village on the use of a road that connects their homes. One of them erected a fence and it led to the dispute.

Incidentally, the MLA attended a local programme at Gopalapuram village on January 11.

One TDP supporter has explained the dispute to the MLA. Subsequently, Srinivasa Rao intervened on the issue and reportedly abused one woman Bhukya Chanti and her husband Bhukya Krishna. Krishna and Chanti are the supporters of the YSRCP.

Later, Chanti attempted to commit suicide and took poison. She was immediately admitted to a hospital in Vijayawada and has recovered. The MLA has been facing severe criticism for abusing the tribal woman.

However, the MLA dismissed the allegations. He told the reporters on Monday that he had no intention to interfere in the dispute between the relatives in Gopalapuram village. He said he attended a local programme at the village and some local people have narrated the dispute.

The MLA has given a written statement on the incident occurred on January 11 at Gopalapuram village to the disciplinary committee. He said there was a lot of difference on the narration in social media and the actual incident that took place on January 11.

TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah speaking to media on Monday said all party leaders and workers must follow discipline. He said the party treats the leaders and functionaries alike and felt that the Tiruvuru MLA was crossing the party lines.

He said the MLA should fulfill his duties as per the aspirations of the CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu. He suggested to the MLA to change his behavior and mingle with others. He said the disciplinary committee would submit its report to the Chief Minister and he would take a decision. This is not the first complaint against the MLA.

Earlier, he faced severe criticism from women particularly the self-help groups for his objectionable comments. Local journalists recently met Chandrababu Naidu and lodged a complaint against the MLA. Earlier also, the Chief Minister asked the MLA to change his behavior.

However, the TDP continued to receive complaints from the locals against his behaviour.