TN Deepika participates in YSR Cheyutha in Hindupur

In a recent event at the RJH function hall in Lepakshi mandal center, MLA candidate of Hindupuram Constituency, Smt. TN Deepika, participated in the YSR Cheyutha program. During the event, Deepika highlighted the various welfare schemes introduced by Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy for the benefit of women in the state. She emphasized the direct deposit of 75 thousand rupees in the accounts of SC, ST, BC, and minority women aged between 45-60 years through the YSR Cheyutha scheme.

Deepika also criticized the lack of development in Hindupuram under the leadership of the incumbent TDP MLA, Balakrishna, who she claimed was more focused on his movie career than the welfare of the people. As the Hindupuram Constituency Coordinator, Deepika shared her experience of visiting every household and distributing sarees to understand the issues of the residents.

She urged the people to support the "Fan" symbol and vote for her as the MLA candidate in the upcoming general elections. Deepika highlighted the historic opportunity for women in politics with her candidacy and that of Boya Shanthamma as the MP candidate for Hindupuram. The event was attended by various YSRCP leaders, activists, and a large number of supporters from the community.











