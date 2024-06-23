Live
TNSF demands action on fake betting, trading apps
Tirupati : TNSF Tirupati parliament president Kotte Hemanth Royal met Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha at Tirupati airport on Saturday and demanded stringent action against fake betting and trading apps. He submitted a memorandum to the Minister mentioning about the betting, multi-level marketing apps, trading apps, which have no approvals from SEBI.
He said, ‘These apps are misleading the youth by saying that they can earn money in an easy way. In the process, they are forgoing huge amounts of money.’ After collecting money in the form of deposits, the apps will go offline. He expressed the need to take action against such bogus apps and website developers. A new wing has to be established in the police department to control such crimes.