TNSF stages a protest against Amarnath

Visakhapatnam: Representatives of Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) pelted eggs at IT and industries minister Gudivada Amarnath's portrait here on Thursday.

Condemning minister Amarnath's comments against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and national general secretary Nara Lokesh, a protest was staged under the leadership of TNSF state president M V Pranav Gopal.

Raising slogans against the minister, they pelted eggs on his portrait. Speaking on the occasion, the TNSF state president mentioned that the industries and IT minister could not get a single industry to Andhra Pradesh. “Even as he could not get any industry, he is always ready to make derogatory remarks against senior TDP leaders,” he pointed out

The TNSF state president demanded Amarnath to reveal how many industries he was instrumental in bringing to AP as industries minister. He appealed to the minister to take selfies in front of the newly established industries and post on social media so that people will know the exact statistics.

Further, Pranav Gopal warned that the egg-pelting protest was only a trailer. If any derogatory comments were made against the TDP leaders, he warned, the minister has to face dire consequences.

District TNSF president S Ratankant, representatives Bonda Ravi Kumar, Peela Avinash, B Praveen and D Eswar were present.