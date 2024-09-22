Tomatoes get remunerative price at Pathikonda market

Pathikonda (Kurnool district) : Tomato farmers are happy for getting remunerative price to their produce. Since a week, tomato price per quintal has gone up to Rs 3,000. After Madanapalle in Chittor district, Pathikonda agriculture market occupies second place in tomato produce. Its sale starts from August and continues till February. Farmers of Kurnool and Nandyal districts will bring their produce to Pathikonda market.

In fact, sale of tomatoes started in the last week of August. Farmers were unhappy as the product failed to get remunerative price in the market. Due to the recent incessant rains, tomato crop was adversely affected in various places across the district, due to which tomato prices in Pathikonda have crossed Rs 3,000 mark, bringing cheers to farmers.

On Friday (September 20), around 670 quintals of tomatoes came to Pathikonda market and sold at Rs 3,200 per quintal and the rate is likely to go up further in the days to com. If the price stays constant for a few more days or goes up, farmer’s problems will be solved.