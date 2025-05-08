Top 3 rankers in SEEE-2025 to receive 100% fee waiver

Vijayawada: Top three rankers—M Reshmashri, Abdul Kowsar and Mallineni Mani Teja—in the entrance examination conducted by Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (Deemed to be University) will get hundred percent fee waiver, said Vice-Chancellor Prof P Venkateswara Rao after the results of the entrance test were announced here on Wednesday.

The exam was the primary gateway for admissions into undergraduate engineering programmes offered by the university, known for their academic rigour and industry integration, he said.

Secretary of Siddhartha Academy Paladugu Lakshmana Rao released the SEEE 2025 ranks and congratulated all successful candidates, emphasising the Academy’s commitment to academic excellence and opportunity for all meritorious students.

Admission counselling will commence shortly based on the ranks obtained by students.

President of Siddhartha Academy M Rajayya said that Siddhartha Academy continues to uphold its vision of inclusive education by supporting outstanding students across all backgrounds through transparent admissions and robust scholarship programmes.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof AV Ratna Prasad, Director Prof B Panduranga Rao, Dean (Admissions and Student Affairs) Prof GN Swamy, Dean (School of Engineering) Dr D Venkata Rao, Registrar Dr M Ravichand were also present.

Rank cards are available for download at our website: https://results.siddhartha.edu.in