Top Cops in Trouble? AP police to probe alleged torture of Kadambari Jethwani

Vijayawada: The issue of alleged illegal arrest of Mumbai-based actress Kadambari Jethwani, the way the then government and police handled the case and reportedly tortured her has now become the most discussed issue in the state.

Following serious allegations in the media that a team of AP police consisting of senior IPS officers had acted on the directions of the then advisor to the state government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, the TDP-led alliance government on Thursday took up the issue suo motto and ordered a thorough probe into the case.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu asked the police to record her statement online and then proceed legally in the probe. But the actress when contacted by the police said if protection was given to her by the government she would come to AP and cooperate in the probe. Following this, the government appointed Vijayawada Commissioner of police S V Rajasekhara Babu and ACP K Sravanthi Roy to probe the case. Following the assurance of the government, she landed in Hyderabad on Thursday night and the AP police who was present there provided here necessary protection, took her statement and registered a complaint so that the case could be probed.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in a press release announced that the city police decided to probe the case since allegations were made against some IPS officers including then Commissioner of Vijayawada Kanti Rana Tata and DCP Vishal Gunni.

It is alleged that the AP police illegally arrested (she claims she was kidnapped) and detained in the VTPS guest house in Ibrahimpatnam, harassed and tortured in February this year. Her parents were also arrested and tortured and forced her to withdraw a case against Sajjal Jindal, MD of JSW Group of Companies, against whom she had filed a case. The charge was she blackmailed Krishna district entrepreneur Kukkala Vidya Sagar. Jindal, it is alleged, was close to former CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.