Total 23 coronavirus positive cases in AP, including 2 new, travel history traced

Amaravati: The two new cases took the total number of Coronavirus positive cases to 23 in Andhra Pradesh. The government classified the Visakhapatnam, Krishna and Guntur in Red Zone in the Health Bulletin released by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare department on Monday late night.



The two new Coronavirus positive cases have a travel history to New Delhi and returned to Vijayawada by train like in the case of previous similar patients.

A 49 year old man from Kakinada and another 72 year old man from Rajahmundry catched the virus newly. The officials detected that both of them travelled on same day, that is on March 17 from New Delhi to Vijayawada in different trains. The 49 year old travelled by AP Express, while the 72 year old by Duronto Express.

Out of the 23 positive cases, Visakhapatnam is in top with 6, while Guntur and Krishna districts reported 4 each. Hence these three districts classified as highly risk districts and the areas from where the positive cases were reported are declared as hotspots. At the same time, the positive cases in East Godavari and Prakasam stood at 3 each district. The Chittoor, Nellore and Kurnool districts have 1 COVID19 case in each district. At the same time, there are two patients recovered from the COVID19 including each one at Nellore and Visakhapatnam district.

As on date, the Health and Medical department tested 584 samples, the authorities informed.