Tourism Minister interacts with farmers on paddy procurement

Rajamahendravaram: State Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh made an unscheduled stop on Monday while en-route from Rajamahendravaram to Kanuru in the Nidadavole constituency to interact with local farmers.

Halting his convoy midway, the minister engaged in a direct conversation with farmers to understand the ground realities of paddy procurement and sales in the region. The minister inquired about the ongoing procurement process, asking farmers about their experiences and any difficulties they may be facing. Farmers expressed satisfaction with the pace and manner of paddy procurement in the district, to which Minister Durgesh responded positively, expressing his happiness over the feedback.

He assured the farmers that any issues related to procurement should be brought to the government’s attention without hesitation. Emphasising the state’s commitment, he said it is the government’s responsibility to procure every single grain produced by the farmers. “The coalition government stands firmly behind every farmer. Do not fear or hesitate, we are here to support you,” the minister assured. The farmers, moved by the minister’s personal visit and willingness to hear them out, expressed their joy and appreciation for his proactive approach.