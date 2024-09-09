Tragedy Strikes During Ganesh Immersion in Tirupati: Three Youths Missing

Tirupati : A tragic incident occurred during the Ganesh immersion in the Bay of Bengal, where three youths went missing. The incident took place near Toopilipalem in the Vakalapudi Mandal.

Among the missing are Muniraja and Faiz from Nayadupeta. Details about the third youth are still being investigated. Rescue operations are underway, with divers searching for the missing individuals.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are actively working to locate the missing youths.