Live
- Cyberabad Police Crack ₹4 Crore UPI Fraud Case; 13 Arrested from Rajasthan
- “Tikku Tikku”song from ‘Racharikam’released
- “Guvva Gootilo” song from ‘Swag’movie unveiled
- Viran Muttamsetty’s Film ‘Guilt’ Unveiled on Vinayaka Chaturthi
- Tragedy Strikes During Ganesh Immersion in Tirupati: Three Youths Missing
- Why educating kids on good touch, bad touch is crucial
- JitiyaVrat 2024: Date, Timings, and Significance
- Anant Chaturdashi 2024: Date, Auspicious Timings, and Rituals
- Parivartini Ekadashi 2024: Date, Rituals, and Significance
- Sridevi Movies Finishes Shooting ‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ with Director Mohanakrishna Indraganti
Just In
Highlights
A tragic incident occurred during the Ganesh immersion in the Bay of Bengal, where three youths went missing.
Tirupati : A tragic incident occurred during the Ganesh immersion in the Bay of Bengal, where three youths went missing. The incident took place near Toopilipalem in the Vakalapudi Mandal.
Among the missing are Muniraja and Faiz from Nayadupeta. Details about the third youth are still being investigated. Rescue operations are underway, with divers searching for the missing individuals.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are actively working to locate the missing youths.
