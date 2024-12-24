Tragic road accident claims three lives in Srikakulam district

A tragic road accident occurred near Jakara in the Kanchili mandal of Srikakulam district, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and leaving two others in critical condition.

The accident took place when a car, reportedly traveling at high speed, collided with an electric pole. The group was en route to Jajipur in Odisha from Sithammadhara in Visakhapatnam to visit a local goddess when the incident happened.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.