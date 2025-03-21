Trainee officers of NDC meet Governor

Vijayawada: Senior defence service officers from India and abroad and senior civil service officers presently undergoing training at the National Defence College at New Delhi, called on Governor S Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

The team of officers led by Maj. Gen. CP Sangra AVSM YSM (Retd.), visiting Andhra Pradesh on a study tour, also consisted of senior Defence service officers from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Russia and South Africa.

The officers interacted with the Governor and briefed him on their experiences of visiting various places in the State as part of their study tour.

RP Sisodia, special chief secretary and director general of APHRD Institute, Dr M Hari Jawaharlal, secretary to Governor and other officers of Raj Bhavan were also present on the occasion.