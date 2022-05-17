Trains cancelled, rescheduled for electronic interlocking work

Visakhapatnam: In view of the traffic-cum-power block at Kharagpur station for commissioning electronic interlocking work in connection with Kharagpur-Hijli third Line on May 21 and 22, some of the trains have been cancelled.

Cancelled Trains

Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express (12703) leaving Howrah on May 22; Secunderabad-Falaknuma Express leaving Secunderabad (12704) on May 21; Yesvantpur- Howrah Express leaving Yeavantpur (12864) on May 21; Howrah- Yesvantpur Express leaving Howrah (12863) on May 22; Howrah -Yesvantpur Duronto Express (12245) leaving Howrah on May 22; Yesvantpur-Howrah Duronto Express (12246) leaving Yesvantpur on May 24; Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express (18045) leaving Shalimar on May 22; Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast Express (18046) leaving Hyderabad on May 21; Santragachi-Tirupati Express leaving Santragachi (22855) on May 22; Tirupati-Santragachi Express leaving Tirupati (22856)on May 23; Shalimar-Chennai Mail leaving Shalimar (12841) on May 22; and Chennai-Shalimar Express leaving Chennai (12842) on May 21.

Diversion of trains

Similarly, the following trains have been diverted. New Tinsukia-Bengaluru Express (22502) leaving New Tinsukia o­n May 20 will run on a diverted route via Durgapur-Asansol-Adra-Midnapore-Hijli and it will stop at Hijli for two minutes. Bengaluru-Guwahati Express (12509) leaving Bengaluru on May 20 will run on a diverted route via Hijli-Midnapur-Asansol-Durgapur and it will stop at Hijli for two minutes. Secunderabad-Guwahati Express (12513) leaving Secunderabad on May 21 will run on a diverted route via Hijli-Midnapur-Asansol-Durgapur and it will halt for two minutes at Hijli. Agartala - Bengaluru Cantt. Express (12504) leaving Agartala on May 21 will run on a diverted route via Durgapur-Asansol-adra-Midnapore-Hijli and it will halt at Hijli for two minutes.

Rescheduling

Howrah –Tiruchchirapalli Express (12663) has been rescheduled to leave Howrah at 9:45 p.m. instead of 5:40 p.m. on May 22.

Meanwhile, Chennai-Howrah Mail (12840) from Chennai and Yesvantpur-Bhagalpur Anga Express (12253) from Yesvantpur on May 21 will be controlled for about 60 minutes in SER and ECoR jurisdiction, respectively.Kanyakumari-Howrah Express (12666) from Kanyakumari on May 21 will be controlled for about 30 minutes in SER jurisdiction.