Live
- Ongole: Audimulapu Suresh hails education reforms introduced by CM
- Hyderabad: City Boy tops JEE Advanced
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 18 June 2023
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on June 18
- 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake rocks Ladakh
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on June 18
- Corporators’ study tour will help improve rankings: Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi
- Vietnamese Defence Minister to Meet Rajnath Singh
- Kejriwal blames Centre for murder of two Sisters
- Om Raut first tweet after ‘Adipurush’ release goes viral
Several trains cancelled through Vijayawada amid track restoration works
The Railway Department authorities have cancelled the trains running on the Kharagpur-Bhadrak section of the South Eastern Railway due to the ongoing track restoration work.
The Railway Department authorities have cancelled the trains running on the Kharagpur-Bhadrak section of the South Eastern Railway due to the ongoing track restoration work.
According to officials, Shalimar – Hyderabad (18045/18046), Satragachi – Tirupati (22855), Guwahati – Secunderabad (02605), Howrah – Puducherry (12867), Chennai Central – Satragachi (22808), Mysore – Howrah (22818) trains were cancelled on Sunday while in 19th of this month, Tirupati–Satragachi (22856), Secunderabad–Agartala (07030), Yarnakulam–Howrah (22878) trains were cancelled.
Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad (20833) Vande Bharat Express scheduled to leave Visakhapatnam at 5.45 am on Saturday left at 2.10 pm. This train was supposed to reach Visakhapatnam from Secunderabad at 11 pm on Friday but reached Visakhapatnam about 10 hours late at 9 am on Saturday. Hence it left Visakhapatnam about 8 hours late.