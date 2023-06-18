Several trains cancelled through Vijayawada amid track restoration works

The Railway Department authorities have cancelled the trains running on the Kharagpur-Bhadrak section of the South Eastern Railway due to the ongoing track restoration work.



According to officials, Shalimar – Hyderabad (18045/18046), Satragachi – Tirupati (22855), Guwahati – Secunderabad (02605), Howrah – Puducherry (12867), Chennai Central – Satragachi (22808), Mysore – Howrah (22818) trains were cancelled on Sunday while in 19th of this month, Tirupati–Satragachi (22856), Secunderabad–Agartala (07030), Yarnakulam–Howrah (22878) trains were cancelled.



Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad (20833) Vande Bharat Express scheduled to leave Visakhapatnam at 5.45 am on Saturday left at 2.10 pm. This train was supposed to reach Visakhapatnam from Secunderabad at 11 pm on Friday but reached Visakhapatnam about 10 hours late at 9 am on Saturday. Hence it left Visakhapatnam about 8 hours late.



