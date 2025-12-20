Troubled luxury hotel project back in controversy over TTD land swap

Tirupati: A luxury hotel project that already has a troubled history has landed in yet another controversy following the State government’s decision to swap prime TTD land with tourism department land, with voices of opposition rising from various sections. The move has revived long-standing concerns and triggered criticism from political parties, former officials and members of the public, who have questioned both the intent and the consequences of the decision.

The controversy revolves around GO Ms No 45, issued on December 13. Through this order, the government approved the exchange of 20 acres of TTD land near Alipiri with 20 acres of land belonging to the tourism department at Peruru village in Tirupati rural mandal.

The Alipiri land falls within Tirupati’s urban limits and is located along a major route used by pilgrims travelling to Tirumala. This strategically located land is proposed to be allotted to the Oberoi group for developing a luxury villas and resorts project which has been renamed as Swara Hotels Ltd.

However, the proposal is not new and has faced resistance in the past. It was earlier promoted as Mumtaz Hotels Ltd and drew strong objections from Hindu organisations. Concerns were raised over the company’s name and the project’s proximity to Alipiri, which is considered a sensitive religious and pilgrim zone.

Though the previous YSRCP government had allotted land at Peruru for the project, the decision was later cancelled by the TDP-led coalition government following protests. The promoters subsequently rebranded the company and submitted a revised proposal to the government. This led to the present land exchange arrangement between the tourism department and the TTD.

The government has also extended significant financial incentives to the project.

The opposition YSRCP has strongly opposed the decision with former TTD Trust Board chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy alleging that the land exchange was heavily tilted against the temple trust.

He claimed the tourism department land at Peruru was valued at around Rs 18 crore, while the TTD land near Alipiri could be worth more than Rs 460 crore. He called for a thorough enquiry into the transaction.

Concerns have also been expressed by former Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam, who earlier served as TTD Executive Officer.

He said the land swap violated provisions of the TTD Act and the Endowments Act, and pointed out that court rulings, including Supreme Court judgments, clearly state that temple properties should be used only for religious and pilgrim-related purposes.

Questioning the need for incentives, he noted that Tirupati already has sufficient hotel infrastructure and said investor issues could be addressed without compromising valuable temple assets.