TTD Announces Temporary Shift of Divya Darshan Token Counters

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced a significant change for devotees seeking the Tirumala Venkanna Darshan. In a recent decision, TTD will temporarily relocate the Divya Darshan token issuance counters from Srivarimettu to the Bhudevi Complex in Alipiri. This new arrangement will take effect from Friday evening.

TTD Executive Officer, Sri J. Shyamala Rao, conducted a virtual review meeting with TTD officials on Tuesday evening to discuss the changes. Traditionally, Divya Darshan tokens for pilgrims undertaking the Srivari Mettu route on foot have been issued at Srivarimettu. However, under the new directive, dedicated counters at the Alipiri Bhudevi Complex will handle token distribution for these devotees. The issuance process will begin on Friday evening, 6th of the month, and will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to availability.

Devotees are required to present their Aadhaar identification to obtain the Divya Darshan tokens, which will then need to be scanned at the 1200th step of Srivari Mettu. Tokens issued on Friday evening will be valid for the following day’s darshan. Additionally, the TTD has confirmed that Special Darshan (SSD) tokens will also be available at the Alipiri Bhudevi Complex counters.

In light of the expected influx of devotees, the Executive Officer has instructed TTD Vigilance, Security, and local District Police to coordinate measures to ensure safety and manage traffic effectively. A team of officers will be designated to oversee the smooth token issuance process at the new location, ensuring a hassle-free environment for all devotees.

To facilitate the transition, TTD will actively publicise the temporary shift of the token counters. Engineering officers have been tasked with creating efficient queue lines for the convenience of pilgrims, while department heads have been urged to maintain high standards of food offerings and cleanliness. The services of Srivari Sevakula volunteers will also be leveraged to assist during this period.