TTD EO Dharma Reddy warns of stern action on false propaganda on Alipiri walkway

TTD EO Dharma Reddy said that one of the two stone mandaps where devotees rest on the Alipiri staircase has reached a dilapidated state. He revealed that the stone mandapam on the right side has reached a dilapidated condition beyond repair and clarified that the stones of Rathi Mandapam will be reconstructed. Apart from this, he said that the dilapidated Parveta Mandapam in Tirumala is being demolished and reconstructed.



EO Dharma Reddy said that false propaganda is being spread on social media about the dilapidated stone mandaps and clarified that the stone mandaps built by Saluva Narasimharayus in the 16th century are being reconstructed with 20 pillars at a cost of Rs.136 lakhs. He said that legal action will be taken if false propaganda is spread on social media.

The Executive Officer said that restrictions have been relaxed in view of reduced movement of leopard on the walkway. It has been revealed that two-wheelers are allowed on Ghat Road till ten o'clock at night. He said Wildlife officials report on the construction of the fence is yet to be submitted. It has been mentioned that the movements of wild animals are constantly monitored and continuous monitoring is done with CC cameras and trap cameras.