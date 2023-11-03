TTD EO reviews arrangements for Tiruchanur fete

Tirupati: TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy directed the officials to make elaborate arrangements for the upcoming mega religious event of annual Karthika Brahmotsavam of Tiruchanur Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru in a grand manner.

A meeting was held with district collector, SP, municipal corporation Commissioner and TTD officials in the conference hall of the TTD administration building here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the EO directed the officials to co-ordinate with the district administration, Tirupati Municipal Corporation and police officials to make arrangements so that the devotees who come for Ammavari Brahmotsavam do not face any inconvenience.

As more number of devotees are expected to come for Gaja Vahanam on November 14 and Panchami Theertham on November 18, he suggested imposition of traffic regulations and erection of barricades in coordination with the police officials.

The EO said that on the day of Panchami Theertham, the Srivari Padi procession starts from Alipiri Padala Mandapam and reaches the Ammavari temple via Komalamma Satram and Pasupu Mandapam.

He suggested that traffic arrangements be made without any problems for the elephants along the road and this road should be kept clean in coordination with Tirupati Corporation officials.

German sheds should be set up at Navajeevan Eye Hospital, Zilla parishad high school and Pudi Road for the devotees who wait for Pushkarini bath, where queue lines, drinking water and Annaprasadam arrangements should be made available for the devotees.

In view of Panchami Theertham, the surveillance and security officials have been directed to inspect the security arrangements at the field level along with the district SP.

Keeping in view the rush of devotees, especially for Panchami Theertham, the health department officials have been advised to keep as many bottles of drinking water ready as possible and also to arrange additional sanitation staff.

Tirupati district collector K Venkataramana Reddy, SP P Parameswar Reddy, JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabraham, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, municipal commissioner Haritha, Tiruchanur temple deputy EO Govindarajan, archakas Babuswamy, Manikantha Swamy and other officials participated.