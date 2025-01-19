Live
- Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan at Tirumala Temple Comes to a Close
- Civil Servants, Shoulder Shared Responsibilities!
- Hyd-Amaravati bypass bridge works to be completed by April
- Delhi polls: Women voters top agenda of all 3 parties
- Activities launched as part of 12-month action plan
- Rousing welcome for Amit Shah
- CM to promote ‘Brand AP’ at World Economic Forum
- Minister, collector take part in cleanliness drive
- Kumbh – The earth-filling event
- CM Yogi tells to take ‘Drone Didis’ help in gharauni preparation
Just In
TTD performs Srinivasa Kalyanam at Maha Kumbh Mela
TTD performed Sri Srinivasa Kalyanam in a grand manner at Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj on Saturday on the premises of the Srivari temple.
Tirumala : TTD performed Sri Srinivasa Kalyanam in a grand manner at Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj on Saturday on the premises of the Srivari temple.
Initially, a team of priests led by Venugopala Deekshitulu, one of the chief priests of Tirumala temple, brought the utsava deities of Sri Swami Varu along with Sridevi and Bhudevi to the Kalyanam venue.
Later, from 11 am to 12 noon, amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras by the priests, Sri Vishvaksena Aradhana, Punyahavachanam, Kankanadharana, Agni Pratistapana, Mahasankalpa, Mangalya Puja and Mangala Sutradharana were conducted.
Finally, the Kalyanam concluded on successful note with Nakshatra Harati and Mangala Harati being offered to the deities.
The devotees who witnessed the celestial wedding were thrilled with devotion.
Archakas Gopinath Deekshitulu, HDPP secretary Ram Raghunath, Deputy EO Guna Bhushan Reddy and other officials participated in this programm