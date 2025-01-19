TTD performs Srinivasa Kalyanam at Maha Kumbh Mela

Tirumala : TTD performed Sri Srinivasa Kalyanam in a grand manner at Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj on Saturday on the premises of the Srivari temple.

Initially, a team of priests led by Venugopala Deekshitulu, one of the chief priests of Tirumala temple, brought the utsava deities of Sri Swami Varu along with Sridevi and Bhudevi to the Kalyanam venue.

Later, from 11 am to 12 noon, amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras by the priests, Sri Vishvaksena Aradhana, Punyahavachanam, Kankanadharana, Agni Pratistapana, Mahasankalpa, Mangalya Puja and Mangala Sutradharana were conducted.

Finally, the Kalyanam concluded on successful note with Nakshatra Harati and Mangala Harati being offered to the deities.

The devotees who witnessed the celestial wedding were thrilled with devotion.

Archakas Gopinath Deekshitulu, HDPP secretary Ram Raghunath, Deputy EO Guna Bhushan Reddy and other officials participated in this programm