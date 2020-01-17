TTD revives caution deposit for rooms

Tirupati: The TTD has revived the caution deposit system for rooms at Tirumala after a break of two years. Without caution deposits, attenders who have been working in room allotment wing are facing several problems like pilgrims checking out without handing over keys and causing damage to furniture in rooms.

More than 3,500 cottages and guest houses are available in Tirumala for devotees. Previously, caution deposits were collected for both online and offline booking of rooms but the practice was done away with in 2017. Only one day rent was collected as advance payment during the booking of room.

Because of this, many devotees are vacating the rooms without informing TTD reception employees or attenders concerned. A few pilgrims are leaving without handing over room keys while checking out.

Some pilgrims are booking rooms online but due to various reasons they are not occupying them, which makes rooms scarce for offline booking.

In view of these problems, TTD revived the caution deposit system to online room booking a couple of days back. Under this, those who book rooms online have to pay two-day rent as caution deposit. At the time of checkout, TTD reception wing will refund deposit.

Currently, caution deposit system has been resumed for online booking only, according to TTD officials. This will be extended to offline booking too in two to three days, sources said.

A senior TTD official of the reception wing told The Hans India that they faced several problems during the check out of pilgrims due to absence of caution deposit. "In many instances we had to break the locks of rooms as pilgrims left without handing over keys or intimating us.

Those costs were collected from attenders and other low-paid staff manning the reception. To rectify this, caution deposit system has been resumed in allotment of rooms," he said.