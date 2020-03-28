TTD to contribute its mite to combat Covid-19

Tirumala: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthansms (TTD) has contributed to the efforts taken by the government to combat the Covid-19.



The biggest Hindu religious institution, administering the famed Tirumala and other temples, on Saturday decided to covert BIRRD Hospital into Covid-19 quarantine centre and also provide all out support to SVIMS to purchase ventilators and other equipment required for treatment of coronavirus positive patients. It is intended to give much-needed impetus to government efforts to blunt the killer disease.

TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, who was in Tirumala, to participate in the conclusion of Danwantari Maha Yagam performed by TTD seeking divine intervention for the well-being of humanity, on Saturday said BIRRD hospital would be developed as Covid-19 Quarantine Centre to support SVIMS which the government designated as State Hospital for Covid-19, covering the four Rayalaseema districts.

The SVIMS Sri Padmavathi Medical College (for Women) hospital is one of the four State hospitals in the State announced by the government as part of its renewed efforts for treatment and containment of deadly Covid-19.

Turning the well-developed BIRRD hospital adjacent to SVIMS, to be a full-fledged quarantine centre would give much-needed fillip to the government efforts for the treatment of Covid-19 cases.

Presently the government Ruia, SVIMS and Padmavati hospitals are treating Covid-19 patients and Sri Padmavati Nilayam Rest House of TTD at Tiruchanoor is also converted into a quarantine centre, Singhal maintained.

In view of the shortage of ventilators, he said the TTD is ready to purchase and provide new ventilators to SVIMS Super speciality Hospital to tide over the crisis and assured to look into other requirements of SVIMS.

The EO also appreciated the TTD employees. including the Health, Srivari temple, Reception, Annaprasadam, Vigilance and other critical departments for rendering service in spite of difficulties and personal risks.

He said that TTD is scrupulously following the guidelines of both the Centre and State governments and closed its temples, offices and ghat roads.