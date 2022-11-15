TTD to release Virtual Arjitha Service tokens on November 16

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has good news for the devotees of Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy. It has been announced that the Virtual Arjitha Service Tickets will be released online on Wednesday 16th of this month at 10 am. It is known that TTD released Rs. 300 special darshan quota online on Friday. Devotees booked 5,06,600 tickets within 80 minutes.

While the quota of tickets for December was supposed to be released in October itself, the TTD decided to change the darshan time of the VIP break from December. To this extent, 5,06,600 tickets were released in various slots through TTD online at 10 am on the last Friday.

Further, TTD said that the virtual Arjitha service tickets for December will be released on the 16th of this month. Also, TTD announced that tickets for Kalyanotsavam, Arjita Brahmotsavam, Unjal Seva, Sahasradipalankarana Seva, and Darshan will also be released.