TTD to set up permanent command centre at 7th mile on Tirumala ghat

TIRUPATI: In a move aimed at bolstering pilgrim safety, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will set up a permanent command control room at the 7th mile of the Alipiri-Tirumala footpath. This follows a series of wildlife encounters along the forested route, including recent leopard and sloth bear sightings.

Surveillance has already been strengthened through a joint initiative by the Forest Department and TTD. Forty live-feed cameras and thermal imaging equipment have been installed at key points to track nocturnal animal activity and prevent human-wildlife conflicts.

The new control room will serve as a central hub for monitoring and rapid response. Around 30 personnel, including wildlife biologists, Forest Department staff, and TTD Vigilance and Forest Wing members, will staff the facility. It will coordinate with field teams and process surveillance data for timely intervention.

Base stations have been set up at the Tirupati Forest Range Office and Forest Museum at the 7th mile to improve communication. Twenty walkie-talkie sets have also been provided to patrolling teams for continuous field updates.

The stretch between Alipiri Padala Mandapam and Narasimha Swamy temple is identified as high-risk, especially during early mornings and late evenings. Camera footage has shown leopards with cubs and bears with young ones using the path after dark.

Recent incidents, including a fatal leopard attack on a child, have highlighted the urgency of the measures. While long-term options like an elevated walkway are under discussion, officials said immediate, practical steps are being prioritized.

The new command centre is expected to significantly improve response times and ensure safer pilgrim access.