Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Tulasi Reddy releases Congress campaign audio
APCC Media committee chairman Dr N Tulasi Reddy released an audio cassette, which features a compilation of songs, speeches and slogans, stressing the importance of dethroning BJP from power and reinstating Congress, here on Monday.
Vempalli (Kadapa district): APCC Media committee chairman Dr N Tulasi Reddy released an audio cassette, which features a compilation of songs, speeches and slogans, stressing the importance of dethroning BJP from power and reinstating Congress, here on Monday.
Speaking on the occasion, Tulasi Reddy underscored the significance of bringing Congress to power, highlighting key promises like waiver of agricultural loans, financial assistance of Rs One lakh to women under Mahalakshmi scheme, establishment of steel plant in Kadapa, demand for special status and development packages for regions like Rayalaseema and Uttarandhra etc.
The audio cassette also advocates public investment in Amaravati, development of steel industry in Polavaram and implementation of ten principles aimed at abolishing Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and restoring Old Pension Scheme (OPS), while resolving all aspects of Partition Act.