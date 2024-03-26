  • Menu
Tulasi Reddy releases Congress campaign audio

Tulasi Reddy releases Congress campaign audio
Vempalli (Kadapa district): APCC Media committee chairman Dr N Tulasi Reddy released an audio cassette, which features a compilation of songs, speeches and slogans, stressing the importance of dethroning BJP from power and reinstating Congress, here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Tulasi Reddy underscored the significance of bringing Congress to power, highlighting key promises like waiver of agricultural loans, financial assistance of Rs One lakh to women under Mahalakshmi scheme, establishment of steel plant in Kadapa, demand for special status and development packages for regions like Rayalaseema and Uttarandhra etc.

The audio cassette also advocates public investment in Amaravati, development of steel industry in Polavaram and implementation of ten principles aimed at abolishing Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and restoring Old Pension Scheme (OPS), while resolving all aspects of Partition Act.

