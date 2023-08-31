Twin Brahmotsavams: Grand arrangements underway says TTD chief

Tirumala: TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with the TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy released the Brahmotsavam booklet in front of Tirumala temple on Wednesday. Speaking to media on the occasion, the TTD chairman said Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will offer silk vastrams to Srivaru on behalf of the state government on the first day of the annual Brahmotsavams on September 18.

He said arrangements by all the departments of TTD are underway for the twin mega religious events which are scheduled in the months of September and October. “The annual Brahmotsavams are scheduled between September 18 and 26 while the Navaratri Brahmotsavams between November 15 and 23. No recommendation letters for VIP Break Darshan will be accepted during both the Brahmotsavam festivities and every effort will be made to provide better darshan of Srivaru and Vahana Sevas, rooms and Annaprasadam, laddus and security to common devotees,” he maintained.

TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, chief priests of Tirumala temple Venugopala Deekshitulu, KrishnaseshachalaDeekshitulu, DyEO, temple Lokanatham and others were also present.