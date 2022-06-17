Two ex-CMs to build houses in erstwhile Chittoor district

Tirupati : In an interesting development two former Chief Ministers are getting ready to construct houses in the erstwhile Chittoor district soon. TDP Chief and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu has completed all formalities to build the house in Kuppam from where he has been representing in the state Assembly since 1989, another former CM N Kiran Kumar Reddy is going to construct a new house in his native Nagaripalle village of Kalikiri mandal in Piler constituency which is now in Annamaiah district.

Both the leaders were having ancestral houses in the erstwhile Chittoor district. Naidu's ancestral property is in Naravaripalle of Chandragiri constituency which is now in Tirupati district whereas Kiran' ancestral house is in Ngaraipalle itself.

Though TDP chief has been winning from Kuppam continuously over three decades, so far, he has no house of his own there. Whenever he visits the constituency he used to stay in R&B guest house.

After 2019 elections, the ruling YSRCP has intensified his attack on Naidu saying that he is a non-local and not even having a house there though the people have been reposing faith on his in every election. The ruling party has taken every opportunity to attack TDP chief on this issue. It was perhaps after they gained some inroads in the recent local body polls. Ex CM wanted not to give any scope for his opponents to play non-local card and decided to go build a house. This will also end the criticism of YSRCP that TDP chief resides in Hyderabad and having no permanent address in the state. Accordingly, he purchased a 2-acre land between Kuppam-Santhipuram highway in survey number 7-6 and the local leadership have applied for various permissions as per rules. Now the ground level works have been going on at the site. Naidu's PA and TDP leader in Kuppam P Manohar said that, they were told by their leader to even apply for permission under NALA to construct the house in agricultural land. The site was registered on TDP chief's name only and the foundation programme will be held soon.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy has also purchased about one-acre land in his village recently and the house construction will start soon. It may be noted that, his brother Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy is associated with Telugu Desam party. In view of this, sources said that Kiran felt that it would be better to have a separate house for him.