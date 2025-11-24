Two killed in accident in Nandyal dist

Nandyal: In a tragic road accident that took place in the late hours of Saturday in Nandyal district, two passengers died and ten others were seriously injured. The incident took place near Mettavari Palle close to Perayapalem in Allagadda mandal, when a speeding lorry rammed into a stationary Mythri Travels bus. Due to force of the collision, bus rear portion was extensively damaged.

According to police, the accident happened around 1.30 am. The private travel bus was en route from Hyderabad to Puducherry with 36 passengers was halted briefly on the roadside. At that moment, a lorry coming from behind rammed into the bus, killing two passengers - Badrinath and Haritha, both residents of Hyderabad - on the spot, who suffered severe injuries. Many of the remaining passengers sustained multiple fractures and head injuries.

Emergency teams rushed to the location and shifted the injured to Nandyal Government General Hospital. Hospital authorities stated that the condition of a few victims is critical and specialised treatment is being administered.

Nandyal SP Sunil Sheoran , who arrived at the site along with police personnel, supervised rescue and relief operations. He directed officials to clear the accident debris and ensure smooth traffic movement on the route. He also ordered a detailed investigation into the cause of the crash, including verification of the lorry driver’s condition and possible negligence.