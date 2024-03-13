Two more Vande Bharat trains from Waltair dedicated to nation

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off two more high speed Vande Bharat Express trains between Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar and Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam here on Tuesday in a virtual mode.

Along with launching doubling/third line projects and One Station One Product stalls over the Waltair Division, the Prime Minister dedicated them to the nation.

As part of the inaugural, cultural programmes were organised at Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Parvathipuram, Araku, Koraput and Rayagada stations that fall under the division.

The events were organised with the coordination of Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Saurabh Prasad and senior officials.

Further, the Prime Minister dedicated the completed stretches of two doubling projects in Kottavalasa-Koraput sections and Koraput- Rayagada lines along with completed parts of Vizianagaram- Titlagarh third line project, goods shed at Dumuriput, One Station One Product Stalls at 16 stations.

The introduction of high speed trains comes in the wake of launching 10 new trains between Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Mysuru-MGR Central (Chennai), among other destinations.

Along with Puri-Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, the newly-introduced high speed trains also operate from Kalaburagi-Sir M Vishwesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru, Mysuru-MGR Central (Chennai), Patna-Lucknow, Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central, Lucknow-Dehradun, New Jalpaiguri-Patna, Varanasi-Ranchi and Khajuraho-Nizamuddin (Delhi). Inaugurating the trains virtually, the Prime Minister stated that it’s just a trailer for the work done in the past decade towards the development of the nation.