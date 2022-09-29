Two Telugu states mired in deep in debts: BJP

Tirupati: BJP Rajya Sabha member and party OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman lashed out at the governments in the two Telugu states for making them bankrupt with huge debts. While the Telangana government has made Rs 5 lakh crore debts and pushed the surplus state into a deep debt trap, the AP government has so far made Rs 8 lakh crore and now in a position to run the government with only the income from liquor sales and could not even pay the salaries properly.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Dr Laxman lamented that development took a back seat in AP and the state government is involved in destruction by dividing the state into three regions. Though the people from all sections have been wishing that Amaravati be continued as the only capital, the state government has been showing vindictive attitude towards the agitations by Amaravati farmers. It was even resorting to unlawful arrests of those participating in the agitations, he said.

Instead of bringing the entire state on to a path of development, the government has been encouraging destruction while land and liquor mafias, land grabbings, etc., becoming rampant in the state. Even the funds provided by the Central government are not being properly utilised.

Though the people of the state did not vote for BJP in the 2019 elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been providing funds to the state under various Central schemes. But the state government has been misusing those funds, he alleged.

Even the names of Central schemes are being changed in both the Telugu states where the governments were propagating them as their own. Both the governments are competing with each other in corrupt governance, he said and recalled that the AP government was in fourth place in corruption while Telangana government is in second place.

AP was once called 'Annapurna' (granary) which now is witnessing farmer suicides as they don't get reasonable price for their produce, he said. The BJP government has been fighting against the state government's policies and through Praja Poru Yatra, the party cadres are going to each and every area and expressing solidarity with the people, he explained.

Dr Laxman said the people of AP have witnessed the governance of both TDP and YSRCP and realised that nothing will be done with those two parties. BJP-Jana Sena will be the only alternative before the people. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been trying to do politics with the money he looted from the exchequer and dreaming of national party and third front, he alleged.

Party leaders S Dayakar Reddy, G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Samanchi Srinivas, Varaprasad, Dr Parthasarathi and others were present.