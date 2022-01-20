Umamahesh Parnapally takes charge as TANTEX president, here is the newly elected body

The new working group of Telugu Association for North Texas for the year 2022 was announced at the Governing Board meeting on January 9 in Dallas where Umamahesh Parnapally has been elected as President of the Telugu Association (TANTEX). Umamahesh Parnapally took over as the President of the organisation.



He said he feels lucky to have served as president of a great organisation like the North Texas Telugu Association (TANTEX). He thanked all the members for giving him the responsibility to lead TANTEX, the most prestigious organisation in North America.

Umamahesh said he will work to further raise the standards of the organisation and opined that he expects full cooperation from the executive and governing bodies. Meanwhile, Lakshmi Annapurna Paleti, the earlier president who served as Tantex president in 2021, said she was ready to fully co-operate with the activities of the 2022 working group formed under the leadership of Uma Mahesh Parnapally.

The details of the newly elected TANTEX Executive Committee are Umamahesh Parnapally (President), Uday Kiran Nidiganti (Joint Secretary), Sarath Reddy Erram (Vice President), Subbareddy Kondu (Treasurer),

Satish Bandaru (Vice President), Bhanu Prakash Venigalla (Joint Treasurer) , Suresh Pathaneni (Secretary), Lakshmi Annapurna Paletti (Immediate Past Presidents)

The other members include Sarita Eedara, Sravanti Yarramaneni, Kalyani Tadimeti, Madhavi Lokireddy, Chandrasekhar Reddy Pottipati, Raghunatha Reddy Kummeta, Nagraj Challa, Srinivasa Rajabati, Srinivasa Patapati, Reddy Maganti and Vijay are Sunil Suraparaju.

Meanwhile, Venkat Mulukutla is the Chairman of the TANTEX Board of Directors, Ananth Mallavarapula is the vice-chairman, Dr. Bhaskar Reddy Sanikommu, Geeta Dammanna, Sri Lakshmi Mandiga, Srikanth Polavarapu and Dr. Venkatasubbaraya Chaudhary Achantalu are the members.