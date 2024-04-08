United BC association extended support to YSRCP

In a show of unity, United B.C. associations and Gowda Sanghas have pledged their support for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh. Chalumolu Ashok Goud, President of Gowda Sangh, urged all members to work together to ensure Jagan Mohan Reddy is re-elected as Chief Minister.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Eluru M.L.A. Chalumolu Ashok Goud met with Alla Nani at the latter's camp office to show his support. Alla Nani, speaking on behalf of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, emphasized that the BC community has been adequately represented and encouraged everyone to come together and secure a victory in the upcoming elections.

The meeting was attended by various local leaders including Challachintalapudi Sarpanch Bayagani Srimannarayana, Vice Presidents Bayagani Ankala Rao and Vemula Ramesh, as well as Corporator Bathina Vijayakumar. Kola Bhaskara Rao, Media Coordinator for the Y.S.R.C.P., was also present at the event. This display of solidarity among different Sanghas shows a strong backing for Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's leadership and policies as the state gears up for the elections.