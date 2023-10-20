United Teachers Federation demands implementation of OPS

Tirupati: Demanding restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS), United Teachers Federation (UTF) launched relay fasts here on Thursday. Inaugurating the protests, UTF State secretary SS Naidu demanded immediate restoration of OPS. He recalled that several other States have abolished the contributory pension scheme (CPS) and restored the OPS already. But, instead, the AP government was trying to implement the guaranteed pension scheme (GPS) against the interests of the teachers and employees. He said the AP government also should set aside GPS and CPS and implement OPS.

UTF district president Rajasekhar and secretary K Muthyala Reddy said the organisation has been fighting for the implementation of OPS for the past several years. After taking up various protests during the last one year, now they have taken up relay fasts to bring a change in government’s attitude.

He stated that the fasts will continue till the OPS is implemented.

State executive member Devarala Nirmala, treasurer P Ramesh naidu, D Ramachandraiah, Masthanaiah, Sudheer, Mohan Babu, Prabhakar and others participated.