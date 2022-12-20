Unknown assailants attack software employee in Amalapuram, woman injured

The incident of a knife attack by a bystander on a software employee has created a commotion in Amalapuram town. According to the victim's account, Surya priyanka, the daughter of Nandepu Ramanjaneyulu, who lives on Prakasam Street in the town, is a software employee and her husband is working in Visakhapatnam. As she was four months pregnant, she was staying at her parents house in Amalapuram with her baby and was doing her duties. Priyanka went to the hospital on Sunday night as the baby was unwell.



Priyanka opened the door when she heard a knock at around 9 pm. Meanwhile, the assailant, wearing a mask on his face and gloves on his hands, holding two knives in both his hands, suddenly pushed the door, entered the house and attacked her. He stabbed the hands with knives and injured them severely. Shocked by this sudden turn of events, Priyanka screamed loudly and went into her father's room.

Meanwhile, the assailant left the two knives in his hand there and escaped by jumping over the wall of the house. Priyanka's hands were seriously injured and the family members rushed her to the hospital. Priyanka told the police that the assailant came to the house thinking that she was the only one at home. She broke down in tears saying that she and her mother survived because her father stayed at home, otherwise he would have killed them and stolen the Jewellery.