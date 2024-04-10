Upcoming polls will end YSRCP’s anarchic rule

Kandukuru(Nellore district): While exuding confidence on TDP comfortably winning the 2024 elections, Nellore Lok Sabha constituency TDP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy said the forthcoming polls will end the anarchic rule of the YSRCP in the State.

Prabhakar Reddy along with Kanduluru Assembly constituency TDP candidate Inturu Nageswara Rao took part in a meeting with TDP activists in Gudluru mandal on Tuesday.

The Nellore LS TP candidate came down heavily on the ruling YSRCP for “deliberately delaying” the payment of social security pensions though 1.5 lakh employees were working in 15,000 village secretariats across the State.

He said once the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance comes to power, it would take up distribution of a monthly pension of Rs 4,000 through the volunteers.

He said the YSRCP would lose the polls badly as people of the State have already decided to unseat Jagan Mohan Reddy from power as they are vexed with his anti-people’s policies.

On the occasion, several sarpanches and leaders representing YSRCP joined the TDP in the presence of Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and Kandukuru TDP nominee Inturu Nageswara Rao.