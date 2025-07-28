Urukonda temple priest ends life, alleges harassment

Urukunda (Kurnool district): The revered Sri Eranna Swamy temple in Urukunda, Kurnool district, is reeling from the tragic suicide of its deputy chief priest, Poojanna Swamy, who took his life in the early hours of Sunday.

In a heart-wrenching suicide note, Poojanna accused temple executive officer (EO) Vijayaraju, chief priest JErappa, and Vedic scholar Mohan Sharma of relentless harassment and humiliation, driving him to this extreme step.

Poojanna Swamy, a hereditary priest from Urukunda, had served at the temple since 2002 and was promoted to deputy chief priest three years ago. His family’s deep spiritual connection to the temple traces back to their ancestral land, where the deity is believed to have been installed. Demonstrating his devotion, Poojanna donated a four-room building worth Rs 50 lakh to the temple.

On Saturday night, he retired to bed as usual but was found dead by his family in an upper room of his residence on Sunday morning. In his alleged suicide note, Poojanna alleged that EO Vijayaraju enabled the chief priest and Vedic scholar to exert unchecked authority over fellow priests, undermining the dignity of hereditary priests.

He claimed CCTV cameras were installed in the sanctum sanctorum with malicious intent and decried the growing intolerance and power politics within the temple, stating that the EO’s support of the duo left no room for justice, plunging him into deep mental distress.

Poojanna is survived by wife, daughters and a son.The Hans India repeatedly attempted to contact EO Vijayaraju for comment, but he did not respond to calls.