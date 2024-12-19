  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vaibhav Jewellers opens 17th retail store in Amalapuram

Vaibhav Jewellers opens 17th retail store in Amalapuram
x

The 17th showroom of Vaibhav Jewel-lers (Manoj Vaibhav Gems ‘N’ Jewellers Limited) be-ing inaugurated in Amalapuram

Highlights

Vaibhav Jewellers, renowned jewellers based in Visakhapatnam, inaugurated its 17th showroom at the main road in Amalapuram.

Visakhapatnam : Vaibhav Jewellers, renowned jewellers based in Visakhapatnam, inaugurated its 17th showroom at the main road in Amalapuram.

It was launched by Aithabathula Ananda Rao, MLA, Amalapuram in the presence of Bharata Mallika Ratna Kumari Grandhi, CMD of Vaibhav Jewellers, Sai Keerthana Grandhi, whole time director, Gontla Rakhal, COO, Sind-huri Venkatesh, executive director, Amarendra Grandhi, MD-Vaibhav Jewellers-Eluru, Bonam Kanakayya and Alladi Sarath Babu.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest MLA Ananda Rao appreciated the extensive range and exquisite work-manship of the jewellery and for providing them at afford-able prices to the customers of Amalapuram. Raghunath J, assistant vice president, Vaibhav Jewellers said that the Amalapuram showroom was inaugurated with an aim to provide customers a wide range of 916 hallmark gold jewellery, certified diamonds, 925 sterling silver arti-cles with 100 per cent buyback guarantee, etc. As an inaugural offer, customers were offered VA at 6.9 per cent onwards on plain gold jewellery and no making charge on regular silver articles.

Also, 10 lucky winners of ‘know about our Amalapuramu contest’ were announced, who won one-gram, 22Kt gold coins each.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick