Vallam Reddy Lakshmana Reddy emphasises on importance of voting in Kadapa

Joint Secretary of Citizens for Democracy, Vallam Reddy Lakshmana Reddy, emphasized the importance of voting and electing leaders who support the development of the backward Rayalaseema region during an art festival held at the Kadapa Press Club on the theme "Let's Vote Let's Strengthen Democracy."

Reddy criticized the current rulers for turning democracy into a money-making venture by supporting various mafias and indulging in corrupt practices. He highlighted the unethical use of volunteers for election duties and expressed strong condemnation for the ruling party's attempts to bribe volunteers and voters to secure election wins.

Despite orders from the Central Election Commission prohibiting the use of volunteers for election purposes, the Chief Minister of the state has ignored these directives, prompting Citizens for Democracy to file a public interest litigation in the High Court demanding the implementation of the Commission's guidelines.

During the program, Rangam Praja Cultural Vedika Ar.Rajesh and the State Kalajata team captivated the audience with a play, urging voters to elect leaders who prioritize wealth creation and development over personal gain. Various public activists and leaders from humanitarian organizations also participated in the event, emphasizing the importance of rejecting political leaders who engage in corrupt practices during elections.